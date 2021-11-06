Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$1.90. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 12,384 shares.

XX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.26 million and a PE ratio of -29.69.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

