Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $246.15

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.15 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.29). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 439,876 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £787.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.37.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

