Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.40. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 346,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 348,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

