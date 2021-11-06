BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of BankUnited worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 33.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

