Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.45% of Banner worth $102,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

