Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $318.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.83 million to $324.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.