Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.94.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

