Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.77. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 303,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$61.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

