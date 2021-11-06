BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.89

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.89 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 665,060 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.