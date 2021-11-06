Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Beam Therapeutics worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $89.53 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

