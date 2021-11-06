Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00136135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.13 or 0.00524543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

