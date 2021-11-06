Beer Money Trading Up 11.9% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $336,481.02 and $6,918.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

