Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.93

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.93 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 85,718 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

