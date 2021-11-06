Beyond Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $159,796.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $159,796.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

