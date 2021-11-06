BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of BGC Partners worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 81.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

