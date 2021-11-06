Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

