BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $760,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,235. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $53.82 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 897.15, a P/E/G ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

