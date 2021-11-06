Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,373,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

