BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $957.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.