BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $957.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

