Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of -0.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.