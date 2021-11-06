Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $36.36

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $36.36 or 0.00058472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $415.14 million and $10.92 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003431 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010596 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002293 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

