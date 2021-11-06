BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,033.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $2,033.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00257650 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00103036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00134917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

