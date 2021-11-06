BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Trading 0.1% Higher

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.28. 80,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 163,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

