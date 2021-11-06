BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report sales of $43.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.31 million to $43.97 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

