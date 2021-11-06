BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $547.27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 547.27 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.34). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 270,302 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 597.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider David Cheyne acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.