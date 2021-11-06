BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.46 and traded as low as C$13.50. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 3,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$472.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.54.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

