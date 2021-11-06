BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.51.

Several research firms recently commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $34.59 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

