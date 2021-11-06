BOLT (BOLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $491,161.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $491,161.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

