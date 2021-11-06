Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.15

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$7.00. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 54,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.70.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,050,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,610.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

