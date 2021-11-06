Brandywine Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.16.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
