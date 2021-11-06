Brandywine Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

