BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

