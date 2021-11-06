Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.70 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

