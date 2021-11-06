Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 811.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

