Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $740.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

