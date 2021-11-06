Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

