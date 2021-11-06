Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report $25.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.14 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

LAW opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $356,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

