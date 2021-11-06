Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.82 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

