Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

