Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.45

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.45 and traded as low as $40.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.