Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.45

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.45 and traded as low as $40.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.