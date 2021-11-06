BSC Station Reaches Market Cap of $16.26 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

