Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.34. 69,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,230. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Caesarstone has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.80.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.