Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 133.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

CLXT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,433. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

