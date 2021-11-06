Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,357. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

