Campbell Soup Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

