Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.26

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.26 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,655,337 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £152.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Capital’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,441.60).

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

