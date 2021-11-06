Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cardlytics worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

