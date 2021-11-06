Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Castle Biosciences worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

