Castleark Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,387.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,386.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

