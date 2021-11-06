Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Universal Display worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

