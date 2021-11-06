Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

